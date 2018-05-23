Ludhiana: Biodegradable carry bags made from starch granules launched

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu (middle) and other officials launch biodegradable bags in Ludhiana Tuesday. (Express Photo) Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu (middle) and other officials launch biodegradable bags in Ludhiana Tuesday. (Express Photo)

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) launched biodegradable carry bags made from granules of potato and corn starch in Ludhiana Tuesday.

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu while launching the bags with PPCB officials appealed to the masses to shun plastic bags.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kahan Singh Pannu, PPCB chairman said that these bags are produced from starch granules which can be derived from potatoes, corn and other starch rich products. “Currently, five companies have been given license by central government to manufacture these bags. They are based in Bengaluru, Chennai and other places out of Punjab. So we have tied up with them and getting bags on order basis,” he said.

Currently, no company in Punjab is manufacturing these biodegradable bags which turn into compost after six months if exposed to water or sun or disposed away in garbage.

The bags are also costlier compared to plastic ones. “Price is a little higher because demand is less and there are not much suppliers. But as soon as common people will start adopting them as substitute for plastic, they will be cheaper. We are making these bags available in small quantity as of now to plastic bags sellers here so that people can start buying them,” said GS Gill, environmental engineer, PPCB Ludhiana.

PPCB further revealed that at least 225 tonnes of plastic bags are currently used in Punjab on daily basis of which 130 tonnes are used in Ludhiana. This, even as plastic usage is completely banned in Punjab. On Tuesday, plastic manufacturers were also invited at the launch and appealed to shift from plastic bags manufacturing to these biodegradable bags.

Pannu said said PPCB is trying to popularize these bags which turn into compost, among the masses. “We are holding awareness drives on daily basis. We are facilitating tie up of manufacturing companies with plastic manufacturers here so that they can study the product and plan manufacturing in future,” he said.

MO Bittu also advised plastic carry bag manufacturers to shift towards manufacturing of compostable carry bags by using starch derived from maize and potatoes.

Earlier, the Golden Temple in Amritsar has announced usage of these bags to give ‘prasad’. On Tuesday, Mastuana Sahib gurudwara in Sangrur district also started usage of these bags for giving prasad to devotees. PPCB said that till now 500 kilograms of these bags have been provided for usage in districts Sangrur and Barnala.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App