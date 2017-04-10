Ludhiana: Bains makes surprise visit to ESI hospital

LOK INSAAF Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains made a surprise visit to Ludhiana’s ESI hospital Saturday and met some patients who complained of delayed or lack of treatment. Bains met a patient, Gulam, who told him that he had a severe, persistent headache and doctors had said MRI would be done to find the cause. However, Gulam told Bains that for the past 15 days, he was not referred to a hospital to get MRI done and he was lying on bed without medication. MRI facility is not available at the hospital. Bains later posted a video of all the “anomalies” on his Facebook page. Another patient complained that his son suffered injuries at a factory and was not admitted till the factory owner turned up.

Bains interacted with another patient who was admitted due to fracture in the leg and he alleged that as his treatment was not being done in time, he went to Pahwa hospital and had spent Rs 30,000 from his own pocket and later came to ESI for a follow-up.

Bains barged into the office of Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Balraj Bhandar later on and the doctor told him that he was unaware of any problems being faced by the patients.

Dr Balraj told Bains that patients are often kept waiting due to huge rush. A miffed Bains said all Ludhiana MLAs would stage a dharna outside his hospital. To this, the SMO asked Bains to “behave” while talking to him. Bains said,” I have not come here to learn manners from you. If patients are having problems, we will come here again and again. This is a public office. I go to many other hospitals as well… wherever I get public complaints.” The doctor later noted down the complaints of patients.

Bains, however, said, “I will send a written complaint to the Union Health Minister as ESI comes under the Centre. ”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now