Ludhiana: Ahead of HC hearing, MC seals five more marriage palaces

Continuing its drive against unauthorised marriage palaces, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation sealed five such venues on Friday.

The action comes ahead of a hearing in Punjab and Haryana Court scheduled for March 28. The total number of marriage palaces sealed in Ludhiana now stands at nine. Earlier, on March 8, MC had sealed four unauthorised palaces including Royal palace and Golden Palace on Daba Road, Gill Green Palace in Ishar Nagar and Shimla marriage palace on Chimni Road. MC team was also physically attacked at Shimla Palace.

Prior notice has been served to 30 such palaces.

The palaces sealed Friday include Preet Palace on Hambran Road, Channa Palace near Samrala Chowk, Platinum Palace on Lodhi Club road, Perfect Palace on GT road and Shakti Palace near Model Town.

The drive was carried out by a team led by Assistant Town Planner Vijay Kumar. Kumar said although some marriage functions were scheduled in these palaces but they were sealed as per High Court orders and added that some politicians had even tried to interfere in the proceedings.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now