Ludhiana: 7-year-old drowns in PAU canal

Representational Image Representational Image

A seven-year-old boy drowned in a distributory canal of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) at Ludhiana Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sumit Kumar, a student of LKG at a government school. His father Krishna Kumar works as a gardener in a private nursery. Sumit, along with his elder brother Amit, had gone to take a dip in Sidhwan canal whose distributory passes through fields of PAU. Amit, nine, tried to save him but was unsuccessful. He told police that while they were swimming in the canal at PAU, Sumit lost his balance and slipped.

Inspector Brij Mohan, SHO, PAU police station, said the family hails from Uttar Pradesh. The police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now