Lt Colonel writes to Adjutant General over bribe demand to free him of sexual harassment charges

Lt Col Youdhvir has accused a Brigadier for framing a sexual harassment case against him. (File) Lt Col Youdhvir has accused a Brigadier for framing a sexual harassment case against him. (File)

A Lt Colonel has written to the Adjutant General of the Army alleging that he is being framed in a sexual harassment case because he refused a bribe demand of 5-6 lakhs by a Brigadier for getting the disciplinary proceedings against him dropped. Lt Col Youdhvir Singh, who is commanding an NCC battalion, and is now facing disciplinary action under Army’s Western Command demanded that the Army should hold an investigation into his allegations against the Brigadier of Army’s Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Branch who is now posted as Deputy Judge Advocate General in a command of the Army.

Lt Col Youdhvir is presently undergoing summary of evidence in nine Artillery Brigade. In his letter, a copy of which has been marked to the Chandimandir-based Western Command and the Jalandhar-based 11 Corps, the officer has also mentioned the case against him which had been initially closed because he was falsely implicated . The officer has gone out of his way to get the case re-opened and get me implicated .

“Presently I am attached to HQ 9 Artillery Brigade for disciplinary proceedings just because I have not paid the bribe money to the above named officer,” the letter states.

The original case dates back to August 2015 when a woman civilian employee at the NCC Headquarters in New Delhi levelled charges of sexual harassment against Lt Col Youdhvir Singh. In his defence, the officer stated that that he has been entrapped in a false case which was originally planned in order to implicate another officer, Colonel Mukul Dev, who was at the time functioning as Joint Director (Discipline and Vigilance) in the NCC Headquarters. Lt Col Youdhvir maintained Colonel Mukul Dev had been raising issues regarding corrupt practices being followed in the NCC headquarters regarding procurement of various items and that no investigations were carried out at HQ DG NCC.

The officer had also filed a petition in the Armed Forces Tribunal alleging that there was a tug-of-war between civilian officers of the NCC headquarters and Army officers, and that one of the civilian officers who was involved in unsavoury turf battles and who played a role in setting up the trap has been made the head of the inquiry in his case. Denying that he had misbehaved with the civilian woman staff member, the officer alleged that he had been made a scapegoat.

Responding to a query by The Indian Express regarding the complaint made to the Adjutant General, official sources in the Army Headquarters stated that the complaint had been received and that the veracity of the allegations made in it were being cross-checked. “The officer has also made a similar allegation during the course of his Summary of Evidence, which is now at a concluding stage. Cognisance will be taken officially of the complaint that has been made to the Adjutant General,” said the officer.

