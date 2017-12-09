Vir Chakra awardee tells schoolkids to join Army

A team of soldiers from the Corps of Engineers conducts a prodding operation to detect land mines, during a demonstration at the College of Military Engineering. (Sandip Daundkar/Files) A team of soldiers from the Corps of Engineers conducts a prodding operation to detect land mines, during a demonstration at the College of Military Engineering. (Sandip Daundkar/Files)

Vir Chakra awardee Lt Col Harbant Singh Kahlon (retd) was a bit disappointed when he asked students of a government school in Mohali as to who all desired to join the Indian Army and not many hands were raised.

Singh waited a while for the response to improve, but still only a few expressed willingness while the majority of them kept their heads down. It was at that point that Kahlon thought of motivating the young students and give them a true picture of what the Army was about.

The session was part of various interactive sessions with school students which were held with war veterans on the first day of the Military Literature festival at the Lake Club in Chandigarh. Students of government as well as private schools had been especially invited in order to acquaint them with the military history of the country and to motivate them by holding interactions with decorated war veterans.

“What happened? Why don’t many of you want to come forward?” asked Lt Col Kahlon. There were plenty of sheepish smiles from the students but no answers. “Kya hua..shaheed hone se darte ho? Marna to hai hi sabne ek din…to marne se kyun ghabrana….(Is it because you all fear death? Everybody has to die one day so why fear death?),” the war veteran told the students.

Lt Col Kahlon went on to say, “It is better to have the kind of death for which the entire world remembers you. “Aur maut ne jab aana hai to aana hi hai….(when death comes, it will come at the ordained time),” he said.

Kahlon said that one major reason why many youngsters were not willing to join the Army was that the true picture about the Army was not projected to them. “The Army extends love like a parent. If you are a sports lover, if you wish to play your favourite sports after Class 12, you get all the facilities in the National Defence Academy (NDA),” he said.

Later, while interacting with mediapersons and answering questions on why the youth were not inclined towards joining the Army, Kahlon said that there was no mass motivation event till now like the Military Literature Festival which was taking place for the first time. “Such fests should take place frequently. Let the public know the truth about the Army,” he said.

