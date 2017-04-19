‘Lost’ cellphone leads cops to suspect

Dharam Chand was arrested Tuesday. Dharam Chand was arrested Tuesday.

THE ALERTNESS and courage of 78-year-old Narinder Kaur, who tried to stop two men from fleeing after allegedly snatching her gold chain at a public park in Sector 41 on Monday, led to the arrest of one of the suspects Tuesday. The suspect’s cellphone had fallen on the spot and yielded clues to the police.

The police identified the arrested suspect as Dharam Chand, a resident of Attawa village in Sector 41.

A police officer said, “We got many leads, including his address, through his phone.” Narinder Kaur said, “Around 5 pm Monday, I was sitting with my friend, Saroj Devi, when two men approached us. One of them snatched my gold chain. I held on to the chain and Saroj also intervened. But the snatchers managed to flee with the chain.”

Daya Singh, 80, husband of Narinder Kaur, said, “Some other people in the park also tried to chase the snatchers but the two got away. Later, a few of them noticed the phone in the park and handed it over to the police.”

Inspector Rajdeep Singh, SHO of Sector 39 police station, said, “Dharam Chand is unemployed. He was convicted in a snatching case in 2012.”

He will be produced in a local court Wednesday. Police sources said a search was on for his accomplice.

