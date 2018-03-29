Loss of Articles: Private airline directed to pay Rs 50,000 compensation

RESHMA SINGLA (62) flew to Chandigarh from Hyderabad by Jet Airways in January 2016. But, on reaching her destination, her two suitcases were missing. When found, the suitcases were badly damaged and also some items were missing. The Consumer Forum of Chandigarh has directed Jet Airways to pay Rs 16,000 to Singla on account of damage to her two suitcases and loss of articles. The Forum also ordered the airlines to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 on account of mental torture and harassment suffered by Singla and Rs 10,000 as litigation charges.

Singla, a resident of Panchkula in her complaint, said she flew from Hyderabad to Chandigarh via Delhi by Jet Airways on January 15, 2016, from Hyderabad to Delhi and took the connecting Jet flight from Delhi to Chandigarh. She had checked in with two suitcases in Hyderabad for the onward journey, but when she reached Chandigarh, she did not get them. Singla then reported the missing of her suitcases to the airline, whereupon she was told that as soon as the missing suitcases are found, they would be delivered to her address.

According to Singla, she got her suitcases back on January 27, 2016, i.e. after 12 days, and they were badly damaged with some items missing, too. She then lodged a claim with Jet for the damages and loss, but the latter did not pay heed. So, she lodged a complaint with the Consumer Forum.

Jet Airways, in reply, stated that after the receipt of Property Irregularity Report from Singla, persistent efforts were made to locate her suitcases which were finally located in Chennai and then delivered to the complainant at her Panchkula address. Jet, however, denied that the suitcases were delivered in a damaged condition or there was any weight loss or zips were broken, etc., and the complainant never reported to them about the damages.

The Forum, in its March 16 order, observed that the complainant had suffered mental torture and anxiety after her luggage went missing from the Chandigarh airport. The complainant’s worry was also found to be genuine, especially when despite her best persuasion, she could not get her luggage containing her essential items of daily use, including apparel and clothes for 12 days, especially when she was a woman, who was travelling alone from Hyderabad to Chandigarh.

The Forum order said, “The opposite parties in the present facts and circumstances have committed grave injustice due to their negligence in taking proper care of the passnger’s luggage. There is obviously deficiency of service on the part of ops…”

