Loot of Rs 4.80 lakh: Two accused in police custody

TWO ACCUSED — Sonu and Ravi of Chandigarh — who were involved in the loot of Rs 4.80 lakh from Dr Prabhdeep Singh Sohi in Sector 7 have a criminal background and have been involved in cases of molestation. A Skoda car, which was used in the crime, was registered in the name of Sonu’s wife, who is a nurse with a Chandigarh-based leading private hospital in Sector 44. Sonu is a resident of Sector 45 in Chandigarh. Ravi is a resident of Manimajra. On Friday, the two were produced in a local court which remanded them in four-day police custody.

Inspector Narinder Singh of CIA-1 said, “The looted bag containing Rs 4.80 lakh and one laptop is yet to be recovered from the possession of the accused. During the initial interrogation, the two accepted their involvement in cases of molestation in Chandigarh but we are sure that the two were also involved in cases of snatchings and robberies being reported in Panchkula and neighbouring cities.” Dr Sohi along with his wife had stepped out from his BMW when one of the snatchers struck and escaped after snatching the bag containing huge cash and one laptop at knifepoint from a physician’s in Sector 7 on March 8.

Police sources said a local passerby managed to note down the registration number of Skoda, which was later verified and the accused were held from ISBT-17 in Chandigarh. In his complaint to the police, Dr Sohi stated that he attempted to chase the snatchers who escaped after sitting in a Skoda, which was parked on the dividing road of Sector 7 and Sector 8. A case was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

4 snatchers arrested

Police arrested four persons for snatching two cell phones and Rs 1,250 near Nanakpur bus stand at Pinjore on Friday. The accused were identified as Gagandeep Singh, Vijay, Surinder Pal and Dinesh Kumar. The police recovered two snatched cell phones and two motorcycles, which were used in the crime. On March 8, Aditya Singh Thakur and his friend Divanshu were robbed of their cell phones and Rs 1,250 by the accused. A case was registered at the Pinjore police station. A team of CIA-11 arrested the accused.