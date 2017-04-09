Locked for 6 months, 4-yr-old girl rescued: Mother’s indifferent behaviour scared neighbours

The pathetic condition of the four-year-old girl was visible to everyone residing in the double-story building, where her mother had taken a room on rent, but no one dared to say anything out of fear of provoking the woman, whose behaviour had scared everyone. Bhag Singh, a local shopkeeper who runs his shop on the ground floor of the building, said, “A few days back, a resident of the same building raised his voice against the woman and that afternoon itself she called the police control room alleging that her daughter was physically abused by the man.”

Once she had even dialed the Child Helpline Number in Mumbai alleging that her daughter is being molested and a team of the Child Welfare Committee was alerted by their counterparts in Mumbai, along with a police team who tried to locate the woman,but were unable to do so.

The building, in which the woman along with her daughter was residing, has more than 20 rooms which were all rented out by the owner. Sunita Devi, a neighbour of the woman, said, “The woman even accused our children of physically assaulting her daughter. We even heard the screams of the girl but couldn’t help her.”

Few local children claimed that the girl sometimes tried to communicate with them through an iron grilled window but her mother always restrained her from doing so.

Talking to Chandigarh Newline, the father of the victim said, “We got divorced around two years back through triple talaq. But she started residing with me and started leveling allegations of sexual harassment. I was not even allowed to enter the room and I was forced to spend nights outside the house and sometime in hotels. I love my daughter and it is the reason that I am still taking care of my wife, who is admitted in psychiatric department of GMCH-32.”

