Lobbying starts in BJP for two top posts in civic body

Anil Dubey. Anil Dubey.

LOBBYING HAS started in the BJP for the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor. With the party winning the Municipal Corporation elections by a thumping majority, it will be a cakewalk for the party to win the election for all three posts in the forthcoming mayoral elections. According to sources, newly elected councillor Anil Dubey who won with the highest margin of over 9,000 votes is eying the post of Senior Deputy Mayor. Similarly, Rajesh Gupta who has become a third-time councillor from his ward, too, is in the race. Bharat Kumar and Shakti Devshali who are the first-timers are eying the post of Senior Deputy Mayor.

The mayoral candidate is going to be a woman councillor. Asha Jaiswal is likely to be the mayoral candidate from BJP. This time the Deputy Mayor is unlikely to be a Shiromani Akali Dal councillor. In the last term, the Deputy Mayor has been a SAD councillor due to the BJP-SAD alliance. Hardeep Singh, a SAD councillor, was the Deputy Mayor last time. He is the only SAD councillor to be elected out of the four candidates the party fielded for the Municipal Corporation elections.

“This time the post of Deputy Mayor will not go to SAD according to the discussions that have taken place till now,” said a senior BJP leader.

The councillors who will be fielded for the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor have to be consensus candidates of different factions in the BJP. Youngest councillor Kanwarjeet Rana is in the race for the post of Deputy Mayor. Rana is close to local MP Kirron Kher.

Last time, after infighting, BJP city chief Sanjay Tandon’s close aide Arun Sood was made the mayoral candidate and former MP Satya Pal Jain’s aide Davesh Moudgil was made the candidate for the Senior Deputy Mayor’s post.

The elections for the posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor are likely to be held in the first week of January. This time the BJP-SAD has 21 out of 26 seats while the Congress has four seats and one belongs to Independent candidate who is a BJP dissident.