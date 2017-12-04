Living with the masters: Unique exhibition explores intricate connection between art and architecture

Over the past few weeks, Chironi has been exploring the many aspects of the work of Corbusier and Jeanneret, which has culminated into an exhibition at the Jeanneret House, which opened on Sunday to the public, ahead of the 50th death anniversary Pierre Jeanneret, the first chief architect of Chandigarh. (Representational Image) Over the past few weeks, Chironi has been exploring the many aspects of the work of Corbusier and Jeanneret, which has culminated into an exhibition at the Jeanneret House, which opened on Sunday to the public, ahead of the 50th death anniversary Pierre Jeanneret, the first chief architect of Chandigarh. (Representational Image)

FOR THE last one month, the Pierre Jeannret House Museum in Sector 5 has been the home of artist Cristian Chironi. The Italian artist, who uses different mediums to express his creativity, is here as part of an ongoing long-term project, ‘My house is a Le Corbusier’, which began in 2015. Conceptualised by Chironi, the project will unfold over 30 habitable homes by Corbusier in 12 countries, where the artist will live, work, showcase ideas, site-specific installations and performances. Here in Chandigarh, as part of the temporary residence in the Sector 5 house designed by architect Pierre Jeannette, cousin of Le Corbusier, Chironi has been studying deeply the many aspects of the architecture of Corbusier and Jeanneret, the city of Chandigarh, its people, spaces and how the city has changed over the years. Jeanneret lived in the house from 1954 to 1965, during which he implemented several Le Corbusier’s projects in Chandigarh and now the home is a museum dedicated to the work and vision of Jeanneret.

Over the past few weeks, Chironi has been exploring the many aspects of the work of Corbusier and Jeanneret, which has culminated into an exhibition at the Jeanneret House, which opened on Sunday to the public, ahead of the 50th death anniversary Pierre Jeanneret, the first chief architect of Chandigarh (December 4). The exhibition is an effort to engage the audience with many aspects of the architecture and design elements of Corbusier and Jeanneret, in relation to space, both inside and outside. Spread over different rooms of the Jeanneret House Museum, Chironi describes his work in Chandigarh as an enriching experience, as he studied deeply the many iconic buildings of both Corbusier and Jeanneret, interacted with common people, looked at the periphery of the city, and how it has changed the texture of the city.

“During my residencies I gather suggestions and input, and then I respond to them in various creative interdisciplinary ways that combine installation, video, photography, writing, drawing and performance, as you can see here in this showcase. Each building has its own special quirks and my work involved exploring the areas around these living spaces,” explains Chironi. In one of the works as part of the exhibition, Chironi has created a small structure with exposed bricks, like Jeanneret had used in the walls of many houses designed by him, which has small screens, which show videos of the works Chironi has done in the previous homes as part of the project. “I want people to sit down and look at the space, videos, bricks and build a connection,” says the artist.

Also, taking prints of original drawings done by Jeanneret and Corbusier, he has used the format of collages, using cut-outs of furniture designed by Jeanneret, human figures, animals, creating three-dimensional works with depth. “The idea is to create a connection between the inside and outside, as the architects had envisioned.” In Jeanneret’s room near the window which is shaped like an eye, Chironi has created a beautiful sculpture in cement, shaped like a flower. Also here, he has folded two different pages of a book depicting two buildings of Corbusier, to create a brand-new design. Chironi has used freshly cut grass, placed it in a box, and super-imposed the image of a table designed by Jeanneret to create a striking work.

“My gift to the museum is a cast iron manhole cover, with a pattern depicting the grid system of Chandigarh and surroundings, asymmetrical shapes representing the periphery of the city, which has changed its essence. This cover bears the name of the project, ‘My House is a Le Corbusier.’ This will be placed at the entrance of the museum. “It has been an enriching experience and I have many more ideas that I wish to explore here and at the end of the project create a book or video.” As for how vital are these artistic endeavours to keep the legacy of greats like Corbusier alive, Chironi says the figure of Le Corbusier, like that of Pierre Jeanneret, must be continuously repositioned, especially from work by artists and scholars of new generations, so that both of them draw from these new approaches vitality and energy. “Conserving the work of both is a duty, as is keeping alive their studies on the issue of living, because between these one can find solutions to some of today’s problems, be it vast growth of cities, lack of new living spaces and uncontrolled urban expansion.”

