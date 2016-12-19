List of nominated councillors to be out on December 21, Congress cries foul

THE CHANDIGARH Administration will be announcing nominated councillors on December 21, a day after the announcement of results of the Municipal Corporation elections. The Congress has alleged that the BJP might influence selection of the nominated councillors in order to get their mayor elected.

In the 36-member Municipal Corporation, there are 26 elected councillors and nine nominated councillors. The local MP has one vote. The nominated councillors have the right to vote for the mayoral elections. For getting a mayor elected, a party needs 19 votes.

There has been much debate over the issue. Leaders maintain that even if a party gets more elected councillors, without the support of the nominated councillors, it becomes difficult to get a mayor elected. While the nominated councillors, as per the Act, are experts from different professions, the ruling party generally gets those affiliated to it, tilting the scale in their favour.

During the last tenure of the MC as well, the nominated councillors were declared a day after the results. This was opposed by the BJP. Congress candidate H S Lucky said that the BJP would get only members of the RSS selected. “Instead of the selection of nominated councillors being on merit, it will be based on party lines. In such a scenario, the contribution of the councillors will be zero,” said Lucky.

Congress leader and former MP Pawan Bansal said, “The nominated councillors as a group should not negate the verdict of the people. The verdict of people should be the final mandate on who forms the government. I am not opposed to the voting rights of the nominated councillors but this is what I feel.” On the issue that the Congress did the same last time, he said, “All the nine nominated councillors never voted for us.”

However, city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon said, “This has been the scenario for the last three terms. Last time, we won 12 seats and Congress won 11 seats but they selected nominated councillors according to them and that is how they made their mayor.” On the fact that the nominated councillors would be selected a day after polling results which was opposed by the BJP last time, Tandon said, “As per the Act, it has to be done before December 31. So if it is done on December 21 or 30, it is correct as per the Act.”

