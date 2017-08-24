Liquor ban: Chandigarh unlikely to denotify Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg, Himalaya Marg

Sector 26, Sector 35 and Sector 43, which houses hotels and restaurants, wear a deserted look today because of the ban. Sector 26, Sector 35 and Sector 43, which houses hotels and restaurants, wear a deserted look today because of the ban.

THE ADMINISTRATION may not have to denotify Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg, Himalaya Marg as the Supreme Court, in its orders, clarified those given on December 15, 2016, that the liquor ban on highways was not applicable to licensed premises within municipal limits of a city.

“The order doesn’t prohibit licensed establishments within municipal areas. This clarification shall govern other municipal areas as well. We have considered it appropriate to issue this clarification to set at rest any ambiguity and to obviate repeated recourse has, before this court. The exercise, carried out by the Chandigarh Administration, does not breach the directions issued by this court. It is neither in violation of the terms of the order nor of the purpose and intendment behind those directions,” the orders by the apex court stated.

Till now, the administration was thinking of denotifying these stretches as major district roads which would then permit hoteliers to allow consumption of liquor at these places. Sector 26, Sector 35 and Sector 43, which houses hotels and restaurants, wear a deserted look today because of the ban.

Ankit Gupta, president of Chandigarh Hospitality Association, applauded the decision. “The association requests the UT administration to restore status quo of 31st March 2017 (on payment of licence fee) for hospitality outlets affected by the ban,” he said. The association further pledged to promote Don’t Drink & Drive campaign among its patrons, it was stated.

Hotel owners were elated over receiving these orders as the bars may open anytime now. There are over 80 bars in the city which were affected by the ban.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App