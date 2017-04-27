Lion’s share of pre-poll grants went to areas of Badals, kin: Report

Parkash Singh Badal (File Photo) Parkash Singh Badal (File Photo)

An inquiry ordered by the state government into the much touted “vote catching” rural development scheme of the SAD-BJP government in the run-up to the February 4 Assembly polls has revealed former CM Parkash Singh Badal pumped maximum grants in his home district of Muktsar.

While panchayats falling in districts represented by Badal’s extended family received maximum grants, the inquiry has also revealed that no mandatory audit was done before releasing the second installments of grants, no tenders floated or quotations called and no registers of expenditures maintained, said Punjab Rural and Panchayat Development Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

Role of Bajwa’s predecessor Sikandar Singh Malooka, sarpanches and officials is also under scanner.

As per an internal audit into release and spending of Rs 1,700 crore borrowed by the state government from banks after mortgaging Punjab Infrastructure Development Board Fund, as many as 70 village panchayats in Muktsar received grants of more than Rs 1 crore before the elections. Of these, 29 village fall in Badal’s Lambi constituency alone.

Badal’s daughter-in-law and union minister Harsimrat Kaur’s Lok Sabha constituency, Bathinda, is a distant number two, having recorded 27 panchayats receiving grants of Rs 1 crore each.

Tarn Taran district, where Badal’s son-in-law and former food minister Adesh Partap Kairon’s constituency of Patti falls, recorded 20 panchayats receiving grants worth over Rs 1 crore each. In former revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s home district of Amritsar, 16 villages got grants over Rs 1 crore.

Interestingly, Fazilka district in which Badal’s son Sukhbir’s constituency of Jalalabad falls, did not have a single panchayat getting a grant of Rs 1 crore.

In the last five years, Badal’s Lambi received Rs 211 crore for 271 panchayats, Harsimrat’s Bathinda received Rs 171 crore and Sukhbir’s Fazilka got Rs 145 crore worth grants.

While the family’s districts got plenty, not even a single panchayat in five districts, besides Sukhbir’s, received a amount of Rs 1 crore.

Those districts are: Pathankot, Barnala, Ferozepore, Sangrur, Ropar and Pathankot. Among the rest 12 districts, the maximum was cornered by Fatehgarh Sahib where 11 panchayats got over Rs 1 crore. There were two such panchayats in Faridkot, five in Gurdaspur, six in Hoshiarpur, nine in Ludhiana, one in Kapurthala, five each in Jalandhar and Moga, and seven in Patiala.

The internal audit was ordered by CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who stopped pending grants worth Rs 400 crore after his government took over. The previous government had sanctioned an amount of Rs 2,100 crore for the rural renewal mission out of which Rs 1700 was released before the elections. The rest was pending.

Amarinder had constituted a sub-committee comprising himself, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, Local Bodies Minister Navjot Sidhu and Bajwa to look into it.

Bajwa said that as per the requirements by the banks which lent money to the state, an audit by engineering colleges catering to respective districts was mandatory after utilisation of first installment of 40 per cent grant. The second installment of 40 per cent was to be released only after the utilisation certificate by the college concerned. But as elections were announced, the grants were released without UC.

Bajwa said, “We are looking at it as to how to probe deeper. We cannot put our entire staff on checking the accounts of 12,500 panchayats. We will take a decision as to how to handle it.”

