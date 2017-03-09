Light showers boon for wheat crop, say experts

The light showers which was experienced at various parts of the state Wednesday is being considered as a boon for the standing wheat crop. If Agricultural experts are to be believed then this season will witness a bumper crop if all goes well. The met department, however, has predicted strong winds in the next two days, which may damage the crop. Experts have therefore advised the farmers to be extra cautious.

Agriculture Development officer, Dr Amrik Singh, while speaking to The Indian Express informed that light showers are boon for wheat crop as it will keep the temperature down which is required for the good growth of the crop and that strong winds always ground the crop and cause physical damage to it. “We just need pleasant weather till mid March as grain is at the developing stage and later the sun needs to shine for the ripening,” said Dr Naresh Gulati, Block Agriculture Officer.