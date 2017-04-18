Leopard ‘spotted’ in Gurgaon

Representational Image Representational Image

Forest officials in Gurgaon swung into action late Monday evening after receiving reports that a leopard was spotted near the Golf Course in Gurgaon’s Phase 5 area, home to several gated condominiums, offices and shopping malls. Officials said they received a call regarding the sighting around 7 pm, after which a team of officials was sent to the area for further investigation.

“There were reports of the animal being spotted at the edge of the Golf Course, on the fringes of the Aravalli forest near which the course is located. Our team spent a couple of hours combing the area but found no evidence of a leopard,” said M D Sinha, Conservator of Forest (Gurgaon circle).

