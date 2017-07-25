Legality of constructions: Only 7 file applications after getting notices from GMADA in Chandigarh

As many as 502 people moved court, claiming that their constructions were old and legal. (Express photo) As many as 502 people moved court, claiming that their constructions were old and legal. (Express photo)

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) received a cold response from people living in 11 villages in the peripheral area of the city who were asked to submit proof of construction of their houses.

The owners of the houses were asked to give proof of the time duration of the construction as GMADA has come to know that many illegal constructions have come up in these villages by violating bylaws.

The GMADA had issued notices to the residents of 11 villages on July 2, asking them to submit information about their constructions and submit all documents by July 9. The notices were issued after the residents moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court in March when GMADA launched a demolition drive in these villages to remove illegal constructions.

After receiving the notice, as many as 502 people moved court, saying their constructions were old and legal. Following the high court’s directions, GMADA asked all the owners to submit their documents so that if the constructions were made by following the guidelines, these could be declared regular.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Estate Officer (Regulatory) Mahesh Bansal said they had received only seven applications and added that though they had expected more people to come, the response was rather poor.

According to sources in GMADA, if the residents do not submit their papers, then GMADA would launch the drive to remove illegal constructions in the villages which include Daun, Ballomajra, Jhampur, Raipur, Siyunk and Parch. The sources added that many residents in these villages made changes in their houses, which have not been built following guidelines. The residents, however, claimed that their houses were constructed many years ago and now GMADA was bothering them by issuing notices.

