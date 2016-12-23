Lawyers’ body seeks stay on ED officer’s repatriation

LAWYERS FOR Human Rights International (LHRI), a Chandigarh-based organisation, has filed an application in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking stay on the recent order of repatriation of Gurnam Singh, deputy director of the Directorate of Enforcement posted in Chandigarh, saying it would hamper further investigation and trial of the Rs 6,000 crore money laundering case related to the international drug racket in Punjab.

The application was listed for hearing before the division bench, headed by Chief Justice Shiavax Jal Vazifdar, on Thursday and posted for hearing on Friday for the Centre’s comments.

Gurnam Singh joined ED at Chandigarh Zone in 2012 on deputation from the Directorate of Forensic Science and is due to retire on November 30, 2017. LHRI has submitted that investigation of the multi-crore money laundering racket has reached the final stage and since Gurnam Singh had been a part of the probe team from the beginning, his repatriation would hamper probe.

Following the LHRI’s plea, the HC had on January 21, 2015, stayed the transfer of ED assistant director Niranjan Singh, working on this case, from Jalandhar to Kolkata. The HC had also stayed the transfer of Suresh Batra, ED’s prosecutor in the case, in the interest of justice on August 24, 2015.

The application has been filed through advocate Navkiran Singh in an already pending case wherein the HC had taken suo motu notice of the drug racket in Punjab and began monitoring the case.