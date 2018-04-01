Last rites of 1971 Indo-Pak war hero performed with full military honours

Armymen place the Tricolour on Brig N S Sandhu’s (retd) mortal remains at Sector 25 Cremation Ground in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Armymen place the Tricolour on Brig N S Sandhu’s (retd) mortal remains at Sector 25 Cremation Ground in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The last rites of Mahavir Chakra awardee Brig Narinder Singh Sandhu (retd) were performed on Saturday with full military honours. A contingent of soldiers from 3rd Cavalry and Dogra Regiment presented and reversed arms at the funeral on the notes of the Last Post.

Brig Sandu died on Friday. He was 87. He was suffering from colon cancer.

Brig Sandhu played a pivotal role as the commanding officer of 10 Dogras to clear the Pakistani enclave along Ravi river in Dera Baba Nanak Sector in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, for which he was awarded the Mahavir Chakra. He had also taken part in the 1965 war against Pakistan, during which he fought in the Battle of Asal Uttar and was awarded Mention-in-Despatches.

Brig Sandhu was commissioned in the 3rd Cavalry of Army and later transferred to Infantry where he commanded the 10th Battalion of The Dogra Regiment in 1971 Indo-Pak war in Punjab.

Family members of Brig NS Sandhu (retd) Mahavir Chakra during cremation with full Military honours at Sector 25 Cremation Ground in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Family members of Brig NS Sandhu (retd) Mahavir Chakra during cremation with full Military honours at Sector 25 Cremation Ground in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

A contingent from the Dogra Regiment fired a volley in air as a tribute to the war hero as the funeral pyre was lit by his son Sandeep Singh Sandhu. A large number of serving officers of Ambala-based 2 Corps and Patiala-based 1 Armoured Division were present, including GOC 2 Corps Lt Gen A S Kler. Brig Sandhu’s daughter Mandeep is married to Lt Gen Kler. GOC 1 Armoured Division Maj Gen J S Sandhu laid a wreath on the remains of Brig Sandhu.

Chief of Staff, Western Command, Lt Gen G S Dhillon laid a wreath on behalf of the GOC-in-C, Western Command. Several retired officers, including Lt Gen G S Sihota (retd), former GOC-in-C, Southern Command, and Lt Gen Tej Sapru (retd), former GOC-in-C, Western Command, too paid their respect.

Director, Sainik Welfare, Punjab, Brig J S Arora (retd) was also present even as no Punjab Minister attended the cremation of the war hero. Punjab Governor V P S Badnore was represented by an assistant sub-inspector of Punjab police, raising many eyebrows. It was later clarified by Punjab Raj Bhawan that the governor was away in Shimla and other officials were also not available due to meetings and the long weekend off.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App