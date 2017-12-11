Last Day of Hemantotsav: Sitar recital, Bharatnatyam performance enthrall the audience

Bharatanatyam exponent Veena CS performed at Tagore Theatre on Sunday. (File) Bharatanatyam exponent Veena CS performed at Tagore Theatre on Sunday. (File)

THE CONCLUDING day of the three-day Hemantotsav by Pracheen Kala Kendra witnessed a remarkable sitar recital by Dr Subrata De and a Bharatnatyam by versatile exponent Veena CS at Tagore Theatre on Sunday. The festival was organised by the Kendra to celebrate the onset of winters.

Subrata De is one the most promising names in the field today. A sitarist from Bishnupur Gharana, De has not only earned his reputation as a performer, but as a cultural ambassador of India, propagating Indian culture in its purest form all over the world. He also works for cultural exchanges between India and foreign countries through concerts, lecture demonstrations and facilitating exchange programmes. De began playing the sitar at a tender age of seven under the guidance of Amarjeet Singh of Jamshedpur.

Veena Chikkanahalli Seshadri was initiated into music, dance and drama since the age of seven. She received professional training in Bharatnatyam from world renowned Kalakshetra College of Fine Arts, Chenai, and was further guided by Guru Minal Prabhu and Guru Jayalakshmi Ishwar. Veena has successfully carved a niche for herself as performer, choreographer and a Guru. Veena ‘s dance is a spontaneous expression of powerful emotion complimented by the depth in the knowledge of the dance form. Her style retains the resonance and sensitivity of hasta mudras and fine footwork. Veena has given many performances in India and abroad.

De began the evening with an alaap, jod alaap and jod jhalla to unfold the mysteries of raga with maturity and perfect expansion. Subrata captivated the audience with his pure skill, deft handling of the raga, lightening speed of taans. Dev concluded his recital with captivating dun set to Raga Malika and was accompanied by Mehmood Khan on the tabla.

After Subrata’s scintillating performance, Veena CS took the centre stage and began with Pushpanjali in Raga Natya set to tal chaturaksha eka. After this invocatory piece, Veena moved on to present swara guchha, a pure Nritta item with beautiful and fine footwork. This was set to Raga Malika. Veena displayed her versatility in her next rendering ‘Varnam’, which depicted the various facets of Lord Krishna. She concluded her recital with a famous bhajan of Adi Guru Shankaracharya ‘Bhaja Govinda’ based on Raga Bihag set to adi tala. Dr Shobha Koser honoured the artists.

