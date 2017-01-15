Lapses in 2016 drug peddler arrest in Chandigarh: Probe

An internal probe has revealed procedural lapses on the part of the police team, which had gone to apprehend two drug peddlers, were allegedly thrashed by them in full public view in Sector 23. The probe of the incident, which took place on November 15, 2016, was conducted by SSP (operations) Ravi Kumar Singh.

The police personnel were identified as Sharandeep Singh and Harwinder Singh while the peddlers have been identified as Vijay Kumar and his elder brother, Parveen Kumar. SSP Singh confirmed the lapses on the part of team and said, “There was no coordination between the raiding party and local police. Second, the incharge of raiding party, who was not presented at the spot, clamed that the engine of his official four-wheeler had broken down and hence he failed to reach the spot timely, which is a disputed fact.”

The suspect Vijay Kumar, who along with his elder brother, Parveen Kumar, had thrashed the policemen were arrested immediately after the assault. A case against them was registered at Sector 17 police station. According to sources, the policemen failed to recover any narcotics substance from the possession of the suspects.

Meanwhile, a footage of the entire incident went viral on social networking sites, in which the policemen are seen in plain clothes while apprehending one of the suspects in Sector 23. One of the police personnel Sharandeep had called a PCR vehicle and one of the PCR cop even pulled out his service revolver to disperse the unruly mob present on the spot. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.