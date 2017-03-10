Land mafias still active in Haryana, says BJP MLA from Gurgaon

BJP MLA from Gurgaon Umesh Aggarwal Thursday alleged that the land mafia that was active during the tenure of the Congress government is still active in Haryana. He said that the difference that the BJP government could have made in terms of ending corruption and bringing transparency is not there. Aggarwal, who had won the election from Gurgaon with a record margin of 84,095 votes in 2014, has been spearheading a campaign against his own government and has sought inquiries into charges of corruption that he has leveled. He is among the 16 BJP MLAs who have rebelled against the state government and sought actions on their complaints and a hearing be given to the party’s MLAs who have been sidelined.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Aggarwal said that in 2013, changes were made to the Master Plan of Gurgaon. While earlier, a builder needed to have 10 acres of land to get permission for setting up a housing society, it was changed and an affordable housing scheme was introduced under which the builders were required to only have 5 acres of land with them. A limit of 300 acres was kept and it was decided that permission will be allotted on first come first serve basis. “Some builders had made the draft of the application money before the announcement of the scheme. As soon as the scheme was announced they applied so that they could benefit on first come first serve basis. After our government came to power it was announced that an enquiry will be conducted on how the builders could get the drafts made in advance. After two years, all of them have been given licenses and no inquiry has been conducted,” he said.

Aggarwal said that his question is why have these builders been given licenses after two years. He said, “I feel that there is some adjustment or setting that has been done. I want that the government should take action and an inquiry should have been conducted or they should have been given licenses earlier. If the licenses have been given now then these should be investigated on why these have been given.” Another issue raised by Aggarwal was that of land mutation of 464-acres land at Gwal Pahadi. A calling attention motion on the issue has been admitted by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kanwar Pal.

“Kahin na kahin sarkar ke logon ko bhrashtachar mein shamil karne mein lage hue hain woh chahe adhikarik star par hon chahe kisi aur star par hon. (The land mafia is trying to involve people in government in corruption whether at the level of officers or any other level),” he said. Aggarwal said that there should have been a corruption- free government when BJP came to power, but it is not there.