Labourer kidnaps employer’s three-year-old son for Rs 3,000

Parents of the 3-year-old Munna on Wednesday. Express Parents of the 3-year-old Munna on Wednesday. Express

FOLLOWING the dispute over a paltry sum of Rs 3,000, a man allegedly kidnapped the three-year-old son of his employer in Kurali on Sunday evening. For the last two days, Punjab police have been searching for the boy and his alleged kidnapper after registering a case of kidnapping.

The complainant, Vishram Rakya Shyam, told police that he had hired a young boy, Shiva, as painter about six months ago. Vishram has a team of painters and masons whom he uses to execute private civil work contracts. Vishram told the police that there were some differences over wages he had to pay to Shiva. “While Shiva was demanding Rs 3,000, I told him that his wages were Rs 1,000. But he did not agree and kidnapped my three-year-old son Munna on Sunday evening,” Vishram told Chandigarh Newsline.

After the alleged kidnapping, Shiva had allegedly called Vishram twice and threatened to kill Munna. Kurali police registered charges of kidnapping against Shiva on Tuesday. Police have even traced Shiva’s location to somewhere on the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border.

“Shiva used to stay at my residence after work. I hired him as he had been recommended by a friend of mine. On Saturday, Shiva came to me and asked me for Rs 3,000 as he wanted to send the money to his family. I told him that I can only give him Rs 1,000 which were his dues, but he started arguing. I tried to pacify him but he did not listen to me and went away. On Sunday evening, I went out to meet somebody. Shiva came to my home and started playing with Munna. Since he was staying with us only, my wife Rajkumari also did not suspect his motive. Finally, around 7.30 pm, I got a call from my wife informing me that Shiva had taken Munna to the market to buy candies and were yet to return. My wife and I went to the shop where Shiva told her that he was going, but the shopkeeper told us he had not been there. I have lodged a complaint with the police on Monday,” Vishram told Chandigarh Newsline, adding that Shiva had also stolen his cellphone.

Investigating Officer in the case, Sub-Inspector Simranjeet Singh, said, “Shiva used Vishram’s mobile phone to contact him. His location has been traced to the Bihar-UP border. Investigation is on and we shall soon recover the child.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App