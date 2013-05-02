Labour Day celebrated by institutes across city

Labour Day was celebrated at various parts of the city on May 1. Rallies,photo exhibitions,meetings and awareness camps were organised to mark the day.

At Panjab University,Labour Day was celebrated by the Centre for Social Work. The staff of six departments including the Centre of Police Administration,Centre for Human Rights,Centre for Women Studies,Centre for Life Long Journey and University Institute of Fashion Technology were given gifts and tokens of appreciation. RL Kapoor,secretary to the Vice Chancellor,distributed the gifts to the staff. Later,a photo exhibition was organised by the department,showcasing the life of workers.

To mark Labour Day,volunteers from the NSS unit of the Government Sr Sec School and MM Town took out rallies to Labour Chowk,Manimajra raising slogans against child labour. The rally was flagged off by the principal,Manita.

Further,a documentary was shown to the volunteers on child labour organised by the Sardar Patel Legal Literacy Club,Manimajra town collaboration with State Legal Services Authority (Lok Adalat),Chandigarh. In the end all the volunteers pledged to fight against child labour.

Hansraj Public School also celebrated the day to make the younger generation understand the dictum of dignity of labour. Informative speeches,skits,songs and a havan was organised.

Manav Mangal School organised a function where the hard work of workers was acknowledged and the workers were presented with gifts.

