KYC camps: Response of public in Chandigarh dipping with each month

Around 92 people attended the Know Your Case (KYC) camps organised at every police stations and independent investigation cells including crime branch, cyber cell, Crime Against Woman cell (CAW) on Saturday. Four police stations including PS3, PS Sarangpur, PS 36 and PS 39 however, had no visitor attending the camps.

Meanwhile, traffic police lines, crime branch, operations cell and summon staff did not receive any complainant. The majority of complainants, about 21 out of 92, came from the Sector 26 police station. The ambitious and transparent KYC initiative of the Chandigarh police, in fact has taken a hit with response of general public dipping with each passing month. Around 5 people visited PS 11, while just 2 people visited the Sector 19 police station.