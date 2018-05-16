Kullu man found in Sukhna Lake, police suspect suicide

Body of a 21-year-old man was recovered from Sukhna Lake Tuesday. The victim, identified as Rajesh Kumar, hailed from Kullu and was working as a waiter at a guest house of the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Sector 24, police said. Police have ruled out any foul play in the case and hinted it to be suicide case.

Police said a cell phone was recovered from the trouser of victim, which was fished out by a joint team of divers and police personnel. Hira Lal, one of the relatives of victim, who was contacted by Chandigarh Police, said, “Rajesh had shifted to Chandigarh around two years back and there was no apparent reasons behind his extreme step. His father passed away years back and his mother stays at Anni village in Kullu. I received a call from the police and I am coming to Chandigarh.”

DSP (central) Krishan Kumar said, “The body was spotted around 11am and there was no injury marks were found on the body. The man was identified from his identity cards recovered from his wallet. A cell phone was also found in the one of the pockets of his trouser. His family members have been informed.” The body has been kept in the mortuary of GMSH-16 for the postmortem. Police have registered a DDR.

Karnataka Election Results 2018 – Follow The Indian Express live coverage on Congress-JDS Government Alliance in Karnataka and real-time updates at indianexpress.com

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App