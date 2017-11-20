Krishna Khaitan Badminton tournament: Maharashtra duo wins U-17, U-19 girls’ doubles titles

Winners of 26th Smt. Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior Ranking and Prize Money Badminton Tournament in Panjab University on Sunday. Sahil Walia Winners of 26th Smt. Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior Ranking and Prize Money Badminton Tournament in Panjab University on Sunday. Sahil Walia

It was a double delight for Maharashtra duo Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi as the pair won the girls’ U-17 doubles and U-19 doubles’ titles on the concluding day of the 26th Smt. Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior Ranking and Prize Money Badminton Tournament at Panjab University.

Thaker and Singhi ended the challenge of Sahithi Badni and Vashini V of Telangana in the U-17 doubles’ final with a 21-14, 21-7 win to lift the Rachel Goenka Cup, while the girls’ U-19 doubles’ final saw the Maharashtra pair scoring a 21-14, 21-15 win over Shruti Mishra and Samriddhi Singh of Uttar Pradesh.

In the girls’ U-17 singles category, Malvika Bansod claimed the Rachel Goenka Cup with an easy 21-7, 21-14 win over Ritika Thaker. Bansod, who was accompanied by her mother Dr Trupti Bansod, made a confident start in the match as she won the opening game 21-7 before winning the second game 21-14.

In the boys’ U-17 singles’ final, Aakash Yadav of Delhi emerged the champion with a 21-16, 12-21, 21-16 win over Iman Sonowal of Assam. Yadav dominated the opening game of the match and won the game 21-16. Sonowal made a comeback in the second game and won the game 21-12 to equalise in the match. The third game saw Yadav playing with control and the Delhi player won the game 21-16 to claim the title.

It was joy for Aman Farogh Sanjay of Maharashtra in the boys’ singles U-19 final as he outclassed local lad Abhishek Saini with a 21-14, 21-18 win. Sanjay, who plays for Air India, won the opening game 21-14 before claiming the second and final game 21-18 to win the trophy.

The doubles pair of Vishnuvardhan Goud and Sri Krishna Sai Kumar Podile emerged winners in the U-19 boys’ doubles final as they registered a 18-21, 21-15, 21-13 win over Sanjai Srivatsa and Siddarth Elango. Goud and Podile lost the opening game 18-21 before staging a comeback to win the next two games.

The pair of Edwin Joy and Aravind Suresh claimed the U-17 boys’ doubles title with a 22-20, 21-17 win over Navaneeth Bokka and Vishnuvardhan Goud. Sai Krishna Sai Kumar Podile and Srishti Jupudi won the U-19 mixed doubles final with a 21-19, 21-15 win over Edwin joy and Nafeesah Sara.

Ritika Thaker was given the Shri Haridas Trophy for best player of tournament (girls), while Iman Sonowal was given the Iyappa Trophy for the best player of the tournament (boys). Chandigarh’s Abhishek Saini and Garima Singh were adjudged the best Chandigarh players of the tournament.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App