Kirron Kher writes to V P Singh Badnore for filling up posts of doctors

MP Kirron Kher.

City MP Kirron Kher has taken up the issue of delay in filling up of sanctioned posts of doctors in Chandigarh with UT Administrator and Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore. A statement said Kher has requested Badnore to look into the matter personally and examine the reasons behind the delay and direct the officers concerned to initiate the recruitment process of the doctors at the earliest. In a letter written to Badnore, Kher has stated that 63 posts of medical officers were created by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in June 2016.

“It was widely appreciated by her constituents and they welcomed this gesture of goodwill with a hope that people of City Beautiful would get better health care services, but she is surprised to learn that not even a single doctor has been recruited till now against these sanctioned posts,” said the statement.

She has further mentioned in her letter that owing to lack of medical officers, health services are badly affected. “Even newly constructed dispensaries such as Sector 49 and Sector 50 etc. could not be made functional. Local newspapers are regularly reporting about the poor delivery of health services in Chandigarh particularly in rural areas, resultantly huge rush is being accumulated in other hospitals affecting their efficiency too,” it said, adding that “enquiries revealed that recruitment of doctors is delayed because the states of Punjab and Haryana have not sent panel of doctors even after repeated reminders”.

