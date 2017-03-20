Kirron Kher writes to UT Adviser, requests construction of Mazdoor Bhawan in Chandigarh

MP Kirron Kher has written to UT Adviser Parimal Rai requesting a Mazdoor Bhawan in Chandigarh. In the letter written to the Adviser, she has requested that he look into the matter personally and get the Mazdoor Bhawan constructed at the earliest.

She has stated that during her visit to labour chowk, Sector 44, Chandigarh, the representatives of various worker unions demanded that a Mazdoor Bhawan may be constructed to commemorate Dattopant Thengadi, founder of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

“The purpose to construct this bhawan is to provide a place to workers to organise meetings or functions including family functions. They have further requested that dormitory for night stay, kitchen and dining hall may also be included in the proposed bhawan, so that the workers can get hygienic, nutritious and affordable food under Annapurna Akshaya Patra Yojana,” the letter stated.

