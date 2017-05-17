Kirron Kher lays foundation stone of two govt high schools

MP Kirron Kher. (File Photo) MP Kirron Kher. (File Photo)

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher Tuesday laid the foundation stone of two Government High Schools in two different sites at Maloya. The tentative cost of construction will be Rs 15 crore for each school. The tenders for the construction of these schools have been allotted and the construction will begin soon,”said an official.

The target for completion of construction of these schools is 18 months. These schools will have 8 classrooms on the ground floor and 15 classrooms each on the first, second and third floors. The ground floor of the school will also have a medical room. Each school will also have a ramp. It needs to be mentioned that the schools are constructed keeping in mind their requirement after the flats are allotted under the rehabilitation scheme in Maloya colony.

