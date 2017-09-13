Kiran Kher meets Chaubey, submits proposal for building 300-bed trauma centre

In a separate letter, she has written that Chandigarh Administration has proposed to construct sports injury centre in GMCH, Sector-32,” the statement said. In a separate letter, she has written that Chandigarh Administration has proposed to construct sports injury centre in GMCH, Sector-32,” the statement said.

Member of Parliament (MP) Kirron Kher has submitted proposals to Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, regarding setting up of a 300-bedded trauma centre in Chandigarh, apart from construction of a sports injury centre at Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH), Sector 32.

A statement issued Tuesday said Kher met Chaubey Monday and submitted the proposals.

“In one of the letter addressed to Chaubey, she mentioned that the Trauma Centre already running at PGIMER is over burdened and not sufficient to cater to the needs of the region (i.e Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir). Construction of the proposed trauma centre is need of the hour. In a separate letter, she has written that Chandigarh Administration has proposed to construct sports injury centre in GMCH, Sector-32,” the statement said. It further said that the project report has already been submitted to the Director General Health Services, Government of India, for approval.

Kher, during the meet, requested Chaubey to look into the matter and arrange requisite approval for the project.

The MP also told Chaubey that Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already granted its approval regarding setting up of a Trauma Centre as an extension of GMCH. “Chandigarh Administration has already earmarked a plot measuring 9.6 acres for setting up of a Trauma Centre in Sector 53, Chandigarh, and a detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Trauma Centre has also been prepared. Whereas the project related to construction of Sports Injury Centre is pending with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, since April 2013,” the statement said.

The statement further stated that GMCH has established itself in the region in the field of sports injuries and on an average is performing 100 surgeries on elite players of different games coming from all over the country.

“Presently, there is only one dedicated Sports Injury Centre in the country which is based at Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi. Chandigarh Administration has already earmarked a plot measuring 1.43 acres for setting up of this centre. Accordingly, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed centre has been prepared. It is felt that setting up of a similar centre in Chandigarh, which caters to the needs of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand, will go a long way in restoring the health of athletes in the region so that they can go back to the pre-injury level of games at the earliest,” the statement added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App