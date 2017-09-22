Kiran Bedi to give lecture at Panjab University

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi will deliver a lecture in the honour of her university teacher J C Anand in a function at the Panjab University on Friday. As a part of the J C Anand Memorial Lecture, she will speak on “When Does Leadership Begin and does It have an End”. Bedi will also formally inaugurate the governance and leadership courses at the PU.

Anand had passed away in 2014 at the age of 94. Anand had joined the department of political science of PU at Hoshiarpur campus in 1957. He had moved to Chandigarh in 1960 and retired in 1983. He was given extension of two years and finally he quit in 1985.

Bedi was one of his students of political science at the PU. Doctors at cancer department of PGI remember him for visiting them on the 29th of every month for providing medicines for poor cancer patients.

He also used to give IAS coaching as social service. All his three daughters — Meenakshi Anand Chaudhary, Urvashi Gulati and Keshni Anand Arora — were selected to the Civil Services as IAS officers.

