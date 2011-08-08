Kin of murdered woman block highway

The family members of Gagandeep Kaur (26) blocked the traffic at Zirakpur to protest against police inaction in nabbing her murderers. Kaur,a resident of Himmatgarh Dhakola died on June 30. Her family alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws.

The family and relatives of the deceased blocked the traffic from Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway,Zirakpur-Patiala Highway and Zirakpur-Kalka highway and raised slogans against Punjab Police. It was after the Dera Bassi Deputy Superintendent of Police J S Khaira along with SHOs Yogi Raj,Harjinder Singh and Gurdyal Singh reached the spot and assured the arrest of the absconding accused within seven days to the family that they cleared the highway.

The father of the deceased,Sukhdev Singh,a resident of Mehmadpur,Fatehgarh Sahib,told Newsline that since her marriage she was being continuously tortured for bringing dowry by her in-laws who were demanding a car. He further alleged that his daughter wanted to come to meet her parents on June 27 but her in-laws did not let her come.

On the evening of June 30,Sukhdev Singh got a call from her daughters father-in-law Gurdev Singh who informed him that Gagandeep was unconscious and as they were rushing her to the hospital,she died due to heart attack. Sukhdev Singh alleged that his daughter had been murdered by her in-laws. He said that he had seen strangulation marks on her neck and some injury marks on her body.

After the complaint from the family,the police investigated the matter and booked four persons including Gagandeeps husband Kulwant Singh,mother-in-law Harjeet Kaur,brother-in-law Parshottam Singh and his wife Vineet Kaur. While Kulwant Singh surrendered,the other three are still absconding.

