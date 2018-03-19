Kin of farmers who ended lives fight red tape Families: Officials demand post-mortem reports, FIRs

Surjit Kaur (left) along with kin of farmers who committed suicide due to debt, at a seminar at Kisan Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, Sunday. Kamleshwar Singh Surjit Kaur (left) along with kin of farmers who committed suicide due to debt, at a seminar at Kisan Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, Sunday. Kamleshwar Singh

IT HAS been nearly two years since the son of Surjeet Kaur (65) committed suicide by hanging himself at his tubewell. Surjeet’s family has a Rs. 1.5-lakh debt that forced her son to take the extreme step. After the incident, Surjeet Kaur and her daughter-in-law have been running pillar to post to get the compensation money but whenever they meet any officials they are asked to get copies of the post-mortem report and the FIR to claim the compensation amount.

Surjeet Kaur is not the only one facing this problem. There are hundreds of families who are facing the same demands from the administration to register the names of near and dear ones who committed suicide due to debt.

Some such families gathered at Kisan Bhwan Sunday during a function organised by ‘Kisan ate Mazdoor Khudkhusi Pariwar Committee’, formed by family members of suicide victims and is now raising their issues.

Committee chairperson Kiranjeet Kaur told Chandigarh Newsline that there were a total of 16,615 registered cases of farmers suicides in the state and they are meeting the families of all these farmers to know about the problems they are facing to get the compensation.

She said they took up the issue with the Punjab Assembly Committee of the MLAs which is working on the farmer suicides but did not get any satisfactory answer. Jaspreet Singh, a member of the ‘Kisan ate Mazdoor Khudkhusi Pariwar Committee’ said there were around 600 cases in Mansa district alone where the administration did not register the names of the farmers who committed suicide due to debt as their families did not have the copies of post-mortem reports and the FIRs.

“I do not understand that why we should lodge an FIR in this case, the officers should consult the village panchayats about the farmers suicides, the families are being harassed by officials,” he alleged.

Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra, an MLA from Sanaur and also a member of the Punjab assembly’s committee, said they had told the officers to register the names of the farmers who commit suicide and the families should not be harassed. He added that they would raise the issue in the coming Assembly session. AAP MLA Najar Singh Manshahiasaid they would apprise the state government.

