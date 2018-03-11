Chandigarh: Kin of accident victim demand action against Fortuner riders

Wife and son of the accident victim outside the mortuary of GMSH-16 on Saturday. Jaipal Singh Wife and son of the accident victim outside the mortuary of GMSH-16 on Saturday. Jaipal Singh

The family members of Aman Raswanta (30), who was mowed down by a speeding Range Rover, involved in a race with a Fortuner, on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the police probe and demanded stern action against the riders of the Fortuner, who fled along with Range Rover driver Chamkor Singh after the incident. The accident occurred at the dividing road of Sector 49/50 on Thursday night. Aman’s father Manjeet Raswanta said, “My innocent son was killed in a race between two SUVs. Police arrested the driver of one SUV, Chamkor Singh, the son of Dhuri-based transporter, Bant Singh Virk. But, what about the people, on the Fortuner, who took away Chamkor from the spot. Police have also found beer bottles from the damaged Range Rover of Chamkor, which is enough to establish that he was drunk at the time of the accident. We are in touch with a lawyer and will move the district courts in this connection.”

Manjeet, along with other family members, was at GMSH-16 to take possession of his son’s body after post-mortem on Saturday. Manjeet said, “By taking away Chamkor Singh from the spot, the Fortuner riders have destroyed evidence linked to the accident.” DSP (South) Jaswinder Singh said, “We have arrested driver Chamkor Singh under sections 279, 337 and 304A (death due to negligent driving) of IPC and released him on bail. We are also in the process of identifying the Fortuner riders and some of them have been identified. The situation in which Aman Raswanta died is still under investigation. The Range Rover of Chamkor and the Fortuner of his friends were involved in a race and in the process, the Rover lost balance and jumped on the opposite side of the road and hit the motorcyclist, Aman Raswanta, killing him on the spot. We have recovered beer bottles from the damaged Range Rover and seized the bottles. The examination report of urine and blood samples of Chamkor are yet to arrive.”

Chamkor Singh, a resident of Dhuri, is the son of Bant Singh Virk, the owner of Dhuri Bus Services. He had come to Chandigarh to drop his relatives on Thursday. Before hitting Aman, the Range Rover had also hit an Alto driven by Shalinder Partap of Phase-X, Mohali. Shalinder suffered minor injuries and filed an FIR against the unknown driver of the Range Rover, stating that the Rover and Fortuner were racing when the Rover hit his car and killed the biker at the dividing road of Sector 49/50 around 2 am on Thursday night. A case was registered at Sector 49 police station.

Family stunned by Aman’s marital status

Aman’s family was stunned when they were told that Aman had been married to a woman of Ropar and he was the father of a three-year-old son. “The marriage was not disclosed to his parents by Aman, who had married the Ropar woman, Riya, in 2013. We came to know about the marriage when we received a phone call from one of the sisters of Aman’s wife last night. Initially, we did not believe them. But, when they produced proofs, including the marriage certificate of the couple, we accepted the fact,” said a relative of Aman.

Manjeet said, “After seeing their marriage proofs, we accepted the wife of Aman and her son. Aman’s pyre will be lit by his son. We will cremate Aman at our native place in Mansa district.” Manjeet, a pharmacist with the Punjab health department, was deputed at Kotkapura for the last 27 years. Aman was the only son of his parents and brother of one elder sister, who is married.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App