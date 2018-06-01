Kin create a scene inside court as man sentenced under NDPS Act

The kin of an NDPS Act convict created a scene, crying and screaming, even banging head on doors of the court room as Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi sentenced Raj Tilak (31), a resident of Sector 38, to 10 years’ imprisonment on Thursday. He has been sentenced under Section 22 of the NDPS Act, besides being slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

According to prosecution, Tilak was held with 48 injections at a check post, erected by Chandigarh Police in Sector 38, on January 27, 2017, ahead of Punjab Assembly elections. Around 5.30pm, the convict was seen coming towards the check post. However, on seeing the police, he turned back and started walking fast. The police found his activity suspicious and when checked, found a polybag containing 48 intoxicant injections, which he was carrying without any permit or license. He was then arrested under Section 22 of the NDPS Act.

Meanwhile, as the convict was sentenced by the court on Thursday, his family, including wife and daughter, entered the court and started screaming. The wife also lay on the floor. She was later picked up by women police and taken outside the court room. However, while the convict’s wife was being taken out, she started banging her head on the door of the court room and other kin joined her, screaming loudly against the order.

An alert was raised by the police, which somehow managed to separate the convict from his kin. The convict was soon rushed to judicial lock up. The incident turned intense when the convict’s wife and a girl started misbehaving with one of the policewomen.

The matter lasted for 10 minutes till senior police officers reached the spot and calmed the situation.

