Kidnapped from Barara, man found murdered near Derabassi

Police has not ruled out the possibility of a gang war. (Representational image) Police has not ruled out the possibility of a gang war. (Representational image)

The bullet riddled body of a 35-year-old man, allegedly kidnapped from Barara town of Ambala district in Haryana on Tuesday, was found in Samgauli village near Derabassi on Thursday morning. The body bore at least five bullet marks. Police handed over the body to their counterparts in Ambala who were already investigating the case. Post-mortem will be conducted in Ambala on Friday. Police have not ruled out the possibility of a gang war.

According to the police, the man was identified as Vikram Rana, a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. Vikram went to Barara and from there, he went missing since Tuesday afternoon. A case of kidnapping was also registered at Barara PS against one Monu Rana and his four to five unidentified friends. Monu is a wanted criminal in Haryana.

Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said a passer-by spotted the body on Wednesday morning and informed the Derabassi police following which the body was recovered. The police also flashed a wireless message about missing persons to the Haryana and Chandigarh police. The SSP added that Vikram was killed somewhere else and his body disposed of in Samgauli.

“After receiving our message, Ambala police contacted our police and informed us that Vikram Rana was missing since Tuesday. Their team also arrived at the spot and identified the body which we handed over to them. Since the case was already registered in Ambala district, they are investigating it,” the SSP added.

Ambala SP Abhishek Jorwal said Vikram came to Barara on Tuesday afternoon with his nephew and two of his friends to meet a friend. “Vikram Rana’s nephew told police that after reaching Barara, Rana sat in a car in which Monu Rana was present with his four unidentified friends. He also told us that Monu Rana and his friends left the spot with Vikram but the latter did not return till late in the evening following which Vikram’s friends lodged a missing persons’ complaint at Barara police station,” the SP added.

The SP further said that Monu was wanted in a number of murder and attempt to murder cases by the Haryana Police. The SP added that they have registered a case under Section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) but after the discovery of Vikram’s body, Section 302 (murder) was added in the FIR.

Barara SHO Yashdeep said they have taken the body in their possession. The SHO said that since Monu and his accomplices were wanted criminals, the possibility of a gang war could not be ruled out. “Monu Rana heads a gang which is notorious for committing crimes. So, Vikram Rana might have been killed due to a rivalry,” he added. When asked whether Vikram was also wanted for any crime, the SHO said they were verifying it.

