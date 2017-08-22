Khemka, 12 other IAS officers transferred in Haryana

Whistle blower IAS officer Ashok Khemka Whistle blower IAS officer Ashok Khemka

THE HARYANA government has issued transfer and posting orders of 13 IAS officers, including nine additional chief secretaries (ACSs) and three principal secretaries, with immediate effect.

Ashok Khemka, who shot into limelight after he cancelled the mutation of the land deal between Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra and real estate giant DLF in 2012, has also been transferred. He has been shifted to the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment as principal secretary from the Department of Science and Technology. S K Gulati, ACS, Forests and Wildlife Department, has been posted as ACS, Fisheries Department. Four IFS officers had complained against Gulati, objecting to his “behaviour” with them.

Senior IAS officer Navraj Sandhu has been posted as ACS, Cooperation Department, while Dheera Khandelwal goes as ACS, Environment Department. S S Dhillon has been posted as ACS, Women and Child Development Department, while P K Mahapatra goes as ACS, Public Health Engineering Department. Mahapatra will also look after the work of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department. S N Roy goes as Principal Secretary, Forests and Wildlife.

K K Khandelwal, ACS, Sports and Youth Affairs will also look after the School Education Department. P K Das goes as ACS, Power Department. Rajni Sekhri Sibal has been posted as ACS, Science and Technology, and chairperson-cum-managing director of Haryana Minerals Ltd, New Delhi.

R R Jowel has been posted as ACS, Transport Department, while Anurag Rastogi has been given additional charge of Panchayats. V Umashankar, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram. will assist the Sirsa District Administration with immediate effect, in addition to his present duties, till further orders.

