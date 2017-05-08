Khattar begins visiting districts to review projects

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

With a section of BJP MLAs having struck a discordant note over the functioning of the government, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has started visiting different districts over weekends to review the implementation of government’s schemes and getting feedback from party workers. Khattar, who was in Jind this weekend, has already held interactions in Ambala over the last weekend.

Khattar’s OSD Neeraj Daftuar said the interactions of the Chief Minister are serving twin objectives – of reviewing government programmes and announcements as well as meeting the public and party workers. “He will visit one district for two days in a week and take feedback. The CM is meeting party workers and general public. He is reviewing all major programmes including those of the state and the Centre,” said Daftuar.

Over the past few months, dissent within the BJP has grown. A total of 16 MLAs raised the banner of revolt saying that they were not being given due respect and development works in their areas were not being done. The MLAs have raised their grievances with the Chief Minister more than once. During the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, the party’s own MLAs raised questions over the functioning of the government on several issues.

Daftuar, however refuted that the CM’s visits were as a result of the dissent in the party. He said that for the first two years, the CM was streamlining policies and now is the time when delivery has to be done. He said, “In the first two years, the CM held rallies in all 90 Assembly constituencies and made announcements. He is now ensuring that work is in progress. He is doing things very systematically.”

The dissenting MLAs, say that their aim of raising issues of lack of development was to ensure that work gets done. Rewari MLA Randhir Singh Kapriwas said, “The visits of the CM are a result of the issues raised by the Sudharak MLAs. Our main purpose was to highlight that there is lack of development in our constituencies and work needs to be executed. The CM has taken note of it and has started touring different districts and taking feedback. This needed to be done.”

The MLAs had rued that even the announcements made by the CM were not being completed. Gurgaon MLA Umesh Agarwal had accused the CM of being influenced by bureaucrats and not taking MLAs along.

