Kharar-Morinda road accident:  3 of family killed in head-on collision between bus, car

The mangled remains of the car after the accident near Gharuan on Friday; (below) relatives of the accident victims at Civil Hospital at Kharar. Jasbir Malhi The mangled remains of the car after the accident near Gharuan on Friday; (below) relatives of the accident victims at Civil Hospital at Kharar. Jasbir Malhi

POOJA, 25, had been suffering from a kidney disease. A resident of Ludhiana, she had been visiting PGI with her family three or four times a month for dialysis and other routine check-up. On Friday morning, when she left for Chandigarh, no one knew it would be the last hospital visit of Pooja — as well as of her parents. The three of them were killed in an accident on Kharar-Morinda road on Friday morning. The accident occurred when a Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus collided head-on with a Swift Dzire car in front of a private university campus.

Watch what else is making news:

According to the police, the accident happened around 7 pm when PRTC’s Faridkot depot bus hit the car head-on in front of Chandigarh University. The collision was so powerful that it completely damaged the car. Around 30 passengers who were sitting in the bus escaped unhurt. The victims were identified as Dalip Kumar (45), his wife Ranjana (41), daughter Pooja (25) and family friend Harditt Singh (40), all residents of Ludhiana. Dalip Kumar was an employee of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation while Harditt Singh was a depot holder. Harditt was driving the car at the time of the accident. Harditt’s bother Jarnail Singh told Chandigarh Newsline that they had good relations with Dalip’s family and were going to PGI for the check-up of Pooja who was suffering from a kidney disease.

“Pooja needed dialysis after every 10 days. They were going for her routine check-up. They left home around 5.45 am and we received a call from the local police around 7.30 am that they all are dead. Then I informed Dalip’s family members,” Jarnail said. Jarnail said that Harditt was survived by two children and wife. His son was in class VI while daughter was in class III. Dalip’s son, in his early 20s, is now the only surviving member of their family.

Sandeep Kumar, a relative of Dalip, said that the family was in stress due to their daughter’s illness. “Now there is only one member left in the family. Dalip’s son is still a student, he is not in a position to speak,” Sandeep said. The incharge of Gharuan police post, Inspector Bhinder Singh, said that the bus was coming from Kharar side and going to Faridkot while the car was coming from the opposite side and both the vehicles collided head-on in front of the main entry of CU campus.

“The bodies were stuck inside the car. The car was totally damaged. The bodies were pulled by some passersby and police personnel. All the victims were were taken to Kharar civil hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” the Inspector said. The Inspector said that they had impounded the bus and registered a case of negligent driving against the bus driver who was yet to be identified. They had asked the Faridkot depot to send the driver’s details.