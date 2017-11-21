Kharar MLA finds illegal mining going on in villages, asks DC to take action

Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu at Sainimajra village in Mohali on Monday. Express Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu at Sainimajra village in Mohali on Monday. Express

KHARAR MLA Kanwar Sandhu had carried out checks at Salempur and Saini Majra villages in Majri block and found illegal mining going on unabated. Sandhu had also written to Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, asking her to take action against the culprits. The MLA, who was accompained by some locals, said he had received a complaint following which he went to the area. But, when he reached the spot, the JCB machine operator and the tipper’s driver had fled leaving their vehicles behind.

“Today, I wrote to the DC about the illegal operations in the Salempur-Saini Majra villages area near Kurali. This is causing great tension in villages around the area, including Akalgarh and Rattangarh Simbal. The villagers have complained that JCB machines and tippers (heavy trucks) carrying sand and gravel are a big nuisance, resulting in accidents and heavy damage to link roads,” Sandhu said.

In his letter, the MLA said he was shocked to see the extent of damage caused by illegal mining in the agricultural and barren land falling in Salempur and Saini Majra villages. “The illegal mining operations and plying of tippers have wrecked the link roads, which are non-existent at some places. Illegal mining has caused craters 10-15 foot deep in a vast area. At many places, we even saw tippers and JCB machines operating in broad daylight.”

Sandhu further alleged in his letter that the whole illegal operation was in open defiance of the administration. Besides, it was playing havoc with the link road network of the area as these fragile and narrow roads are unable to bear the load of tippers carrying heavy loads of sand and gravel.

THE MLA also demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be constituted to conduct probe. “Let the SIT give a weekly report to your good self. I may add that it should be clear to the team that there is no authorised mining auction site in Kharar and Kurali. For the next three months, SIT must have a 24X7 helpline telephone/mobile number for complaints from the public,” he asserted.

