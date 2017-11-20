Kharar carjacking: Police recover abandoned vehicle near Ludhiana

The recovered car at Kharar police station on Sunday. Express The recovered car at Kharar police station on Sunday. Express

Four days after a carjacking took place on the Airport Road near Kharar, the district police recovered the snatched Hyundai Verna from Katani Kalan village located on Chandigarh-Ludhiana highway. The police said the car got jammed after it was filled with diesel instead of petrol, following which the snatchers abandoned the vehicle.

Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said: “We recovered the vehicle. Now, we are working on to identify the carjackers. We have obtained the CCTV footage from the petrol pump stations located on the road. Hopefully we will arrest the carjackers soon.” The SSP further said the police teams were working on specific leads that indicate that the carjackers were going to Ludhiana or nearby area to carry out some bigger crime. The SSP, however, said the exact reason could only be ascertained after the arrest of the culprits.

The car was snatched at gunpoint from Rohit John, a Kharar resident, on the intervening night of November 14 and 15 when the victim was on way home. Rohit owns an IT company which is located in Phase VII Industrial Area.

On the day of the crime, John left for his house in Sunny Enclave and as he reached the Airport Road near the KFC located on the National Highway 21, he noticed a car following him. The carjackers allegedly hit Rohit’s s car from the rear before snatching it.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App