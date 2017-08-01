Khanna: Teenager fakes kidnapping, demands ‘ransom’ from father

kidnapping news, india news, indian express news, latest news kidnapping news, india news, indian express news, latest news

A 15-YEAR-OLD BOY allegedly faked his kidnapping and demanded ransom of Rs 50,000 from his father in Khanna of Ludhiana district. Police said Mohammad Abra, 15, took this step after his father scolded him for not studying properly. He took a train and reached Delhi Saturday. He made ransom calls to his father after borrowing a phone from a passenger in the train and demanded Rs 50,000. His father Aslam Ali then approached the police. SSP (Khanna) Navjot Singh Mahal said the boy was an aspiring cricketer and was lagging behind in academics. His father had scolded him for not studying and he left home on Saturday evening.

A student of Class XI at AS Senior Secondary School, he first took a train to Ambala and then another train from Ambala to Delhi.

Addressing the media, the SSP said, “The boy borrowed a cellphone from a passenger in the train and called his father around 4 am Sunday in a ‘changed’ voice. Later, he made another call in his own voice and cried for help saying that he was in custody of kidnappers.”

The police traced the boy on Sunday from his friend’s residence in Khanna. He came back from Delhi after he ran out

of money.

The SSP added that the case was solved as the numbers were traced and the passenger from whom the boy had borrowed the phone told them about the child travelling alone in the train and asking for a phone to call up his parents. The boy was handed over to his parents by the police.

