Khalsa University V-C ‘quits’; successor named hours later

In a sudden move, Dr Gurmohan Singh Walia, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University (SGGSWU), Fatehgrah Sahib, was Saturday appointed as the new V-C of Khalsa University (KU), replacing Dr Sarbjit Singh Chahal who is said to have resigned earlier in the day citing personal reasons.

Public relations department of the university was not aware about the resignation of Dr Chahal till a few hours before the appointment of Walia as V-C during the varsity’s Governing Body meeting on Saturday afternoon.

The University has come into existence after a Bill was passed by previous SAD-BJP government in the Punjab Assembly in September 2016.

The varsity was most recently in the news when Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh summoned its file a few days ago to find possibilities of repealing its university status, which he had promised in the run-up to the February 4 state Assembly polls this year.

On Saturday morning, D S Rataul, Deputy Director (Public Relations) at the Khalsa University, told The Indian Express that he had no information about the resignation of Chahal. “He is on leave for some reasons. Situation will be clearer by evening,” he said.

Later in the day, a press note was issued by university announcing name of the new V-C.

“The post of V-C had fallen vacant following the request by the incumbent V-C of KU Dr Sarbjit Singh Chahal to relieve him on account of tragedies in his home. New V-C Walia will join his duty in the next few days. His appointment was cleared at the varsity’s Governing Body meeting held here today under the chairmanship of KU Chancellor Satyajit Singh Majithia,” said the press note.

“Dr Walia is an expert on language and religious issues, a Ph.D in English and women rights issues, business studies, environment management and development are the key areas of his interests. He had earlier been Director (education) of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), managing 45 colleges and 75 schools. Walia hails from Patiala and as SGPC director, he opened 12 colleges and 12 English-medium schools. He had also been the principal of Mata Gujri College, Fatehgarh Sahib, from 1994 to 2009,” reads the press note.

