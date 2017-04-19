Khalsa University Act 2016: Cabinet meet today may take up ordinance to withdraw Act

Many Sikh bodies had claimed that Khalsa College was raised with donations from the community and should not be converted into a private university. Express Many Sikh bodies had claimed that Khalsa College was raised with donations from the community and should not be converted into a private university. Express

After having announced to scrap the Khalsa University, the Amarinder Singh government is set to withdraw Khalsa University Act 2016 passed by previous SAD-BJP government which had paved way for setting up of the controversial varsity by disintegrating 125-year-old historic Khalsa College.

A draft of the ordinance to withdraw Khalsa University Act 2016 is likely to be one of the agenda items of council of ministers’ meeting on Wednesday. Saving the heritage of the iconic Khalsa College, which was at the risk of being shadowed due to setting up of Khalsa University, is the chief reason for withdrawing the Khalsa University Act 2016, an official said.

It was in September 2016 that Khalsa University Bill 2016 was passed by Punjab Assembly following an earlier ordinance. On February 17, 2016, Amarinder had barged into Khalsa College campus and announced to scrap setting up of Khalsa University.

Former CM Parkash Singh Badal had avoided to establish Khalsa University during his first term of 2007 to 2012 due to huge protests against this move from different quarters of the Sikh community. Many Sikh bodies had claimed that Khalsa College was raised with the donation of community and should not be converted into a private university.

KCGC then came up with an amended proposal to disintegrate Khalsa College to create a private university. The Khalsa University Bill 2016 was passed in September 2016. It did not give much time to university to start all its courses during last year. 2017-18 is the first session when Khalsa University is preparing to enrol students into all the courses.

