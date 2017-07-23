KBDAV holds science workshop for Class VIII students

Students at the four-day science workshop. Express Students at the four-day science workshop. Express

Nothing is more creative than science. Taking this pragmatic aspect of science into consideration, KBDAV at Sector 7, in association with It’s All Simplified, conducted a four-day science workshop for its young and enthusiastic learners of Class VIII. In all, 211 students attended the workshop and realised the dynamic and interesting way of learning science.

The experimental workshop enabled the young minds to transcend books and videos and step into the real world by relating all that they study or observe to their daily life. The workshop was aimed at making the learners aware of the basic concept of current and potential difference. Enthusiastic young genius minds made electrochemical cells themselves. The concept of atmospheric pressure was also demonstrated through various interesting activities.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App