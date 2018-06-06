Kathua rape: Give 5-day notice to college principal before arrest, says court as defence begins arguments

The defence counsels, meanwhile, began their arguments on charges on Tuesday. (Representational Image) The defence counsels, meanwhile, began their arguments on charges on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Pathankot District and Sessions Judge on Tuesday directed the J&K Crime Branch to give five days’ prior notice to Ram Prasad Singh, the chairman of Akansha College in Meerut, in case he is to be arrested or impleaded as an accused in the Kathua gangrape and murder case. The defence counsels, meanwhile, began their arguments on charges on Tuesday.

On May 31, Ram Prasad had filed an anticipatory bail plea before the Sessions Court. Though he is not an accused in the case yet, the Crime Branch, in its chargesheet, has said he helped accused Vishal Jangotra, a student at the college, “to create an alibi by resorting to manipulation of records and creation of false evidence”.

The judge, Dr Tejwinder Singh, had earlier directed the prosecution to apprise the court about his role in the case. The prosecution is learnt to have told the court that they suspect Ram Prasad to be part of a conspiracy in the case but he had not been made accused yet as the investigation on his role in the case was still on. A supplementary chargesheet would be filed in the case against other accused, sources said.

With about 38 counsels representing the seven accused men in the case, the accused on Tuesday presented names of five advocates who would be their main counsels in the trial and would argue on their behalf on framing of charges. The court, according to sources, took on record the statements regarding the main counsels in the trial.

The defence side on Tuesday began their arguments in the case. It is learnt one of the advocates concluded his oral arguments. The counsels representing the other accused will start their arguments on charges on Wednesday afternoon. J&K Crime Branch has sought kidnapping, murder, gangrape, criminal conspiracy among other charges against the accused.

The prosecution is also learnt to have filed some call detail records of one of the accused policemen in the case. The information has been taken on record by the court, according to sources. Meanwhile, district attorney of Pathankot, Jagdishwar Kumar Chopra, on Tuesday presented a notification on his appointment as Special Public Prosecutor on behalf of the J&K government.

Sources also said that at least 10 lawyers have filed their power of attorney to represent the complainant in the case. The complainant is the foster father of the victim girl. There are eight accused in the case: former revenue official Sanji Ram, Special Police Officers Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Kumar, Parvesh Kumar, Ram’s son Vishal Jangotra and a juvenile, who is nephew of Ram. Two investigating officers, Head Constable Tilak Raj and Sub-Inspector Anand Dutta, are accused of destroying crucial evidence in the case.

