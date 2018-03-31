Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory orders welding wire, gets bricks, stones instead

Though the RCF authorities did not reveal the cost of these boxes, they said that it is a matter of breach of trust by a renowned supplier. Though the RCF authorities did not reveal the cost of these boxes, they said that it is a matter of breach of trust by a renowned supplier.

Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, one of the largest in the country, has received bricks and stones in at least five sealed cartons instead of Stainless Steel (SS) welding wire, which they had ordered from a Mumbai-based company. The authorities have marked an inquiry into the incident and informed the company.

The matter came to light a few days ago when around 81 sealed cartons of SS welding wire spools of 1.2 mm diameter were received by the RCF. When these cartons were opened, two welders, who were working in the Shell Assembly Shop of the RCF, noticed that there were stones inside two cartons. It was immediately brought to the knowledge of Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer (CME), Shell, as well as Chief Works Engineer, Shell, in their morning meeting.

Thereafter, a stock of 243 cartons, kept at the shop, was checked jointly in the presence of store officials and stones were found in three more welding wire cartons.

“The incident clearly proves a highly unethical, irresponsible, malafide intention and willful fraudulent act of the concerned firm supplying the SS welding wire to our organisation, having an international repute. Due to this, credibility of the company has shaken completely. The act on the part of the company tantamounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. This is fully covered under Consumer Protection Act, 1986,” said RCF Engineer Brij Mohan. Also the State Press and Organising Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat and former Joint Secretary of RCF Staff Council, Mohan has written to the general manager of the RCF.

“Being a responsible and awakened member of the RCF organisation, I am of an opinion that a case under Section 21 of Consumer Protection Act, 1986, be filed before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, New Delhi, seeking compensation at least to the tune of crores of rupees,” said he.

RCF Public Relations Officer Manjit Singh confirmed that they are investigating the matter. “Adequate action will be taken after the investigation,” said he.

