Kapurthala jail clash leaves inmates injured

A CLASH between two groups of inmates at Kapurthala modern jail on Thursday left some injured. They have been hospitalised. A group of inmates stormed the Chakki Barrack of the jail by breaking the locks and attacked another group with iron rods, leaving two seriously injured.

Some inmates claimed the attack had taken place at the behest of a reader of the jail superintendent but jail officials denied the allegations. One of the injured informed that they were attacked for about an hour but no jail staff came to their rescue.

Jatinder Singh (30), who has been admitted to Kapurthala civil hospital, alleged that when they woke up around 7.30 am, around 24 inmates barged into their barracks. “They attacked us with rods in which 26-year-old Satinder Singh, an undertrial from Phalahi village in Hoshiarpur, was seriously injured,” he said.

Jatinder said two groups of inmates had also clashed on March 19 and they had intervened to stop the fight which resulted in Thursday’s attack. He alleged that the attack was made at the behest of the reader of the jail superintendent, who was supporting another group, that is why the jail staff stood as mute spectators.

Denying the allegations, jail Superintendent Kulwinder Singh Thiara said the incident took place around 7:45 am and the injured were hospitalised around 8 am.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now